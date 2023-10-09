Raiders vs. Packers Player Props & Odds – Week 5
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Allegiant Stadium is the venue where the Las Vegas Raiders will match up against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9, 2023.
Check out player props for the Raiders' and Packers' top contributors in this matchup.
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|239.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|-
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Aaron Jones
|-
|47.5 (-114)
|16.5 (-114)
|Jordan Love
|235.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|33.5 (-111)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
