Looking at the schools in the UAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Austin Peay

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 52-10 vs Lindenwood

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Austin Peay jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

3-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 29-27 vs Southern Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

2-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 32-22 vs North Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

4. SFA

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 56-27 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SFA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tarleton State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-1 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 14-13 vs SE Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tarleton State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Alabama

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 32-22 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 45-31 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Abilene Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

8. Southern Utah

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-5

1-4 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 29-27 vs Central Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-4 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 41-20 vs Colorado State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.