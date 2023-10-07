Missouri vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) are 6.5-point favorites on the road versus the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each squad has a dynamic pass attack, with the LSU Tigers sixth in passing yards per game, and the Missouri Tigers 14th. The over/under for the contest is 64.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Missouri matchup.
Missouri vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Missouri vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-6.5)
|64.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|LSU (-6.5)
|64.5
|-255
|+205
Missouri vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Missouri is 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- LSU has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
