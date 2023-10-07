Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the game between the Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Seminoles to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Virginia Tech (+23.5)
|Over (52.5)
|Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20
Florida State Betting Info (2023)
- The Seminoles have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Against the spread, the Seminoles are 3-1-0 this season.
- Florida State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
- The Seminoles have played four games this year and three of them have hit the over.
- Florida State games average 53.3 total points per game this season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 8.3% chance of a victory for the Hokies.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.
- In Hokies three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- The average point total for the Virginia Tech this year is 5.3 points less than this game's over/under.
Seminoles vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida State
|43.3
|22.5
|66
|13
|31
|26.5
|Virginia Tech
|24.8
|24.2
|30.3
|20.7
|16.5
|29.5
