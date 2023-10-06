Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Marion County, Missouri this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Palmyra High School at Clark County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kahoka, MO
- Conference: Clarence Cannon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.