Kayla Day will start the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea versus Marie Bouzkova in the round of 32. She was knocked off by Cristina Bucsa in the qualification round 1 of the China Open (her previous tournament). Day's odds are +3300 to win this event at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Day at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Day's Next Match

In her opening match at the Hana Bank Korea Open, Day will play Bouzkova on Tuesday, October 10 at 1:30 AM ET in the round of 32.

Day Stats

In her most recent match, Day came up short 6-2, 2-6, 1-6 against Bucsa in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Day is 15-12 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Day is 7-9 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 27 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Day has averaged 21.5 games.

Day, in 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.6 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Day has been victorious in 35.1% of her return games and 62.3% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Day has been victorious in 24.7% of her return games and 65.8% of her service games.

