A pair of Big Ten teams hit the field when the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) clash on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Nebraska matchup.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Illinois vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Nebraska has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

