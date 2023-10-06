The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) play on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Illinois is putting up 21.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 105th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 103rd, giving up 30.6 points per game. With 348.4 total yards per game on offense, Nebraska ranks 95th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 36th, giving up 325.6 total yards per game.

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Illinois vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Illinois Nebraska 390.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (93rd) 419.4 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.6 (47th) 144 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (15th) 246.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.4 (128th) 11 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (115th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 1,081 yards (216.2 ypg) on 93-of-143 passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 175 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 243 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Isaiah Williams' team-leading 446 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 48 targets).

Pat Bryant has caught 16 passes for 160 yards (32 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 13 grabs for 122 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per contest.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 477 yards on 38-of-72 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 270 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has run for 224 yards across 44 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV paces his team with 193 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has put up a 137-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 14 targets.

Thomas Fidone II's 14 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.