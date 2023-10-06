Want to know how to stream high school football games in Daviess County, Missouri this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Daviess County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Worth County R-3 High School at Pattonsburg High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
  • Location: Pattonsburg, MO
  • Conference: Grand River
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.