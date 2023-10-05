We have TE rankings available for you, heading into Week 5 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 5

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 55.3 13.8 7.8 Sam LaPorta Lions 52.2 13.1 6.8 Cole Kmet Bears 49 12.3 6 Evan Engram Jaguars 48.2 12.1 7.2 Mark Andrews Ravens 48 16 6 Hunter Henry Patriots 46.6 11.7 5.8 Travis Kelce Chiefs 44.5 14.8 8.7 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 37.7 9.4 6.2 Tyler Higbee Rams 35.6 8.9 6.5 Zach Ertz Cardinals 33.6 8.4 7.5 Jonnu Smith Falcons 32.9 8.2 5 Darren Waller Giants 30.3 7.6 5.8 George Kittle 49ers 28.8 7.2 4.8 David Njoku Browns 27.8 7 4.5 Donald Parham Chargers 27.3 6.8 2 Cade Otton Buccaneers 26.9 6.7 3.8 Tyler Conklin Jets 26.6 6.7 4.5 Noah Fant Seahawks 26 8.7 3.7 Logan Thomas Commanders 25.8 8.6 4.7 Kylen Granson Colts 25.8 6.5 4.8 Pat Freiermuth Steelers 25.3 6.3 3.2 Noah Gray Chiefs 25.2 6.3 3.2 Dalton Kincaid Bills 24.9 6.2 4.2 Dalton Schultz Texans 24.9 6.2 4.2 Luke Musgrave Packers 24.5 6.1 4

This Week's Games

