Fantasy Football Week 5 FLEX Rankings
We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 5 of the NFL season -- see below prior to locking in your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 5
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|120
|30
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|103.3
|25.8
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|103
|25.8
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|100.4
|25.1
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|95.5
|23.9
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|94.9
|23.7
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|90.7
|22.7
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|89.4
|22.4
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|82.8
|20.7
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|82.4
|20.6
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|81.6
|20.4
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|RB
|80.2
|26.7
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|73.6
|18.4
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|71.7
|17.9
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|70.3
|17.6
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|70.2
|17.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|69.5
|17.4
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|66.2
|16.6
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|62.6
|15.7
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|62.4
|15.6
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|62
|15.5
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|61.1
|15.3
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|61.1
|15.3
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|61
|20.3
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|WR
|60.4
|15.1
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|59.9
|20
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|WR
|59.8
|15
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR
|59.1
|14.8
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|58.8
|14.7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|58.5
|14.6
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|58.1
|14.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|58
|14.5
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|57.9
|14.5
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|WR
|57.7
|14.4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|57.6
|14.4
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|56.8
|14.2
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|WR
|56
|14
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|55.7
|13.9
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|55.6
|13.9
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|55.6
|13.9
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|55.5
|13.9
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|55.3
|13.8
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|RB
|54.8
|13.7
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|54.3
|13.6
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|53.6
|13.4
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|52.2
|17.4
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|52.2
|13.1
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|WR
|51.8
|13
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|WR
|50.2
|16.7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|49.9
|12.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|49.9
|16.6
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|WR
|49.7
|12.4
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|49.5
|12.4
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|TE
|49
|12.3
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|WR
|48.5
|12.1
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|WR
|48.3
|12.1
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|TE
|48.2
|12.1
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|48.2
|12.1
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|48.1
|12
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|48
|16
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 8
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 9
|ABC/ESPN
