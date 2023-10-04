The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in the second game of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET, live on ABC from Tropicana Field. The Rays will look to extend the series after losing in Game 1. Zach Eflin will start for the Rays the Rangers have yet to name their starter.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank sixth in baseball with 230 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays rank third in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (860 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 578 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 32nd of the season. He is 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eflin has 17 quality starts this season.

Eflin will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has 11 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

In 25 starts, Eovaldi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays W 12-8 Away Jacob Lopez Wes Parsons 10/3/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Jordan Montgomery 10/4/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

