At +550, the Kansas City Chiefs sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 4.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds (+550) place them second-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only fifth-best.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs currently have slightly better odds, going from +600 at the beginning of the season to +550.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.

Two Chiefs games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The Chiefs are 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Chiefs rank eighth in total defense this season (294.5 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 393 total yards per game.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this season (25.3 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game), completing 64.3%, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Mahomes also has run for 154 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Pacheco has scored zero times, with 10 catches for 90 yards.

In three games, Travis Kelce has 17 catches for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two scores.

Rashee Rice has 13 receptions for 140 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD in four games.

In four games for the Chiefs, Trent McDuffie has totaled 22 tackles.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +50000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2200 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +700 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +12500 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +3500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2200

