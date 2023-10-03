At +550, the Kansas City Chiefs sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 3.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Chiefs higher (second-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are slightly better now (+550) compared to the start of the season (+600).

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Kansas City has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Chiefs have a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

Offensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 393 yards per game. They rank eighth on defense (294.5 yards allowed per game).

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 15 points per game. They rank ninth on offense (25.3 points per game).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game), completing 64.3%, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Also, Mahomes has run for 154 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has scored two TDs and picked up 270 yards (67.5 per game).

In addition, Pacheco has 10 catches for 90 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce has scored two times, catching 17 balls for 155 yards (51.7 per game).

Rashee Rice has 13 receptions for 140 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD in four games.

In four games for the Chiefs, Trent McDuffie has totaled 22 tackles.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +50000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2200 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +700 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +12500 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +3500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2200

