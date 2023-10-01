For Sunday's MLB slate, here is a list of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Dane Dunning's Rangers and George Kirby's Mariners.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the docket for October 1.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (5-10) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (12-7) when the clubs play on Sunday.

BOS: Houck BAL: Bradish 20 (100 IP) Games/IP 29 (166.2 IP) 5.31 ERA 2.86 8.4 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -185

-185 BOS Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Marlins at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-7) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Andre Jackson (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

MIA: Garrett PIT: Jackson 31 (159.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (57.1 IP) 3.66 ERA 5.34 8.8 K/9 8.6

Dodgers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (11-4) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.

LAD: Miller SF: Harrison 21 (120.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.2 IP) 3.89 ERA 4.85 8.6 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Giants

LAD Odds to Win: -175

-175 SF Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Rays at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-8) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Kevin Gausman (12-9) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

TB: Bradley TOR: Gausman 22 (103.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (185 IP) 5.47 ERA 3.16 11.2 K/9 11.5

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (5-13) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Patrick Sandoval (7-13) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

OAK: Sears LAA: Sandoval 31 (168.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (144.2 IP) 4.44 ERA 4.54 8.4 K/9 8.0

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dunning (12-6) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Kirby (12-10) when the teams play Sunday.

TEX: Dunning SEA: Kirby 34 (169.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (184.2 IP) 3.77 ERA 3.46 7.2 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 TEX Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Yankees at Royals Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15) when the teams play Sunday.

NYY: King KC: Greinke 48 (100.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (137.1 IP) 2.50 ERA 4.92 11.3 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Royals

NYY Odds to Win: -160

-160 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Padres at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (2-2) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Jose Urena (0-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

SD: Avila CHW: Urena 13 (45.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (38.2 IP) 3.57 ERA 7.45 9.3 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Padres at White Sox

SD Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHW Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jackson Rutledge (1-1) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd (0-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

WSH: Rutledge ATL: Dodd 3 (15 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.00 ERA - 4.8 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 11 runs

Guardians at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (8-14) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CLE: Giolito DET: Rodríguez 32 (179.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (145.2 IP) 4.87 ERA 3.40 10.0 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Astros at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Kyle Nelson (7-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.

HOU: Javier ARI: Nelson 30 (156 IP) Games/IP 67 (55.2 IP) 4.67 ERA 3.88 8.9 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Astros at Diamondbacks

HOU Odds to Win: -165

-165 ARI Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Adrian Houser (7-5) when the teams face off on Sunday.

CHC: Steele MIL: Houser 30 (173.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (106.1 IP) 3.38 ERA 4.49 9.1 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (8-6) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (1-6) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

MIN: Ober COL: Anderson 25 (137.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (86.1 IP) 3.53 ERA 5.42 9.0 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rockies

MIN Odds to Win: -175

-175 COL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 12 runs

Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (9-5) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will counter with Jose Butto (1-3) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

PHI: Strahm NYM: Butto 55 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (36 IP) 3.32 ERA 3.75 11.0 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (8-13) when the teams face off on Sunday.

CIN: Greene STL: Mikolas 21 (107 IP) Games/IP 34 (194.1 IP) 4.71 ERA 4.82 12.3 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals

CIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

