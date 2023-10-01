Chiefs vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The New York Jets (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Chiefs and Jets betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Jets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|8.5
|41.5
|-400
|+310
Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- The average point total in Kansas City's games this year is 50.3, 8.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).
- The Chiefs are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
New York Jets
- Every Jets game this season has ended with a combined score under 41.5 points.
- New York's outings this season have a 39.5-point average over/under, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jets have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.
- This season, the Jets have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.
Chiefs vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|26.0
|10
|13.3
|4
|50.3
|1
|3
|Jets
|14.0
|32
|20.3
|12
|39.5
|0
|3
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.3
|50.3
|50.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.3
|29.0
|27.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.5
|40.0
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|21.5
|24.0
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
