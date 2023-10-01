The Cincinnati Reds (82-79) and St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.82 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (8-13, 4.82 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (8-13) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 4.82 ERA in 194 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 34 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.

Mikolas is looking to record his 14th quality start of the year.

Mikolas will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In five of his 34 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1364 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 780 runs scored. They have the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and are 14th in all of MLB with 197 home runs.

In 18 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Reds this season, Mikolas has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .264.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (4-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.71, a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.393.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts this season, Greene has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 715 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 209 home runs, 12th in the league.

The Cardinals have gone 7-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

