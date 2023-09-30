Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 5, which features seven games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|BTN
|Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Peacock
|Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|BTN
|Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.