Big 12 opponents will do battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is TCU vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: TCU 29, West Virginia 20

TCU 29, West Virginia 20 TCU has a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

West Virginia has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mountaineers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +400 or more on the moneyline.

The Horned Frogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+13.5)



West Virginia (+13.5) So far this year TCU has two victories against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

So far in 2023 West Virginia has two wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, West Virginia has played two games with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

The over/under for the contest of 51.5 is 13.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for TCU (38.3 points per game) and West Virginia (27 points per game).

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63 64.5 Implied Total AVG 37.7 38.5 36 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 55 48.5 Implied Total AVG 37.3 38.5 35 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

