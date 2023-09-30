Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 55 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-13.5)
|55
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-13.5)
|54.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Missouri has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-5-0).
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
