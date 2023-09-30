The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) face a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Offensively, Missouri ranks 60th in the FBS with 30.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (321.5 points allowed per contest). With 385.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Vanderbilt ranks 75th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, surrendering 384.2 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this matchup on SEC Network in the article below.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Missouri Vanderbilt 431.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (23rd) 321.5 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.2 (119th) 149.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.6 (114th) 281.8 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.2 (34th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (127th) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 1,073 yards passing for Missouri, completing 72% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 65 times for 403 yards (100.8 per game), scoring two times.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 44 times for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 81 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Luther Burden III's 504 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 32 receptions and three touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has hauled in eight receptions totaling 137 yards so far this campaign.

Theo Wease's 14 grabs have turned into 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,251 yards on 92-of-173 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 236 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has racked up 169 yards (on 39 carries) with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 345 receiving yards (69 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 catches on 49 targets with six touchdowns.

London Humphreys has totaled 299 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Jayden McGowan's 37 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 295 yards.

