MVFC opponents meet when the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) and the Missouri State Bears (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Saluki Stadium.

Southern Illinois is totaling 398.0 yards per game on offense (31st in the FCS), and rank 42nd defensively, yielding 316.7 yards allowed per game. Missouri State's defense ranks 92nd in the FCS with 33.3 points allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by racking up 35.7 points per game.

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Carbondale, Illinois

Venue: Saluki Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Missouri State Southern Illinois 467.3 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.0 (81st) 444.3 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (23rd) 131.7 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (102nd) 335.7 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.7 (10th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 889 yards on 56-of-89 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 74 yards.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 39 times for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for 81 yards.

Raylen Sharpe's 272 receiving yards (90.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 receptions on 25 targets with one touchdown.

Terique Owens has eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 174 yards (58.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Hunter Wood has racked up 121 reciving yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 825 yards (275.0 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 164 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on nine catches for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Justin Strong has racked up 53 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 15 receptions for 192 yards (64.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 62.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Aidan Quinn's nine grabs are good enough for 144 yards.

