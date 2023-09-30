Our computer model predicts the Missouri State Bears will beat the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, September 30 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Saluki Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-1.2) 66.3 Missouri State 34, Southern Illinois 33

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of theBears' two games with a set total, two have hit the over (100%).

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have posted one win against the spread this year.

Bears vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 29.7 19.7 49.0 23.0 20.0 18.0 Missouri State 35.7 33.3 59.0 14.0 24.0 43.0

