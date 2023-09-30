Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football slate in Week 5, fans in Missouri should have tune in to see the Missouri Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores square off at FirstBank Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Hunter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 23 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-14)
Missouri State Bears at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.