The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) have an SEC matchup against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on LSU vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is LSU vs. Ole Miss?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 40, LSU 18

Ole Miss 40, LSU 18 LSU has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Ole Miss lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+2.5)



Ole Miss (+2.5) LSU has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

So far in 2023 Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 67.5 points once this season.

This season, Ole Miss has played just one game with a combined score higher than 67.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 67.5 is 17.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (42.8 points per game) and Ole Miss (42 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 55.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 32.7 37 30.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.2 61.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.7 39 34 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.