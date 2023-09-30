The Lindenwood Lions (2-2) go on the road to play the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at Hunter Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Lindenwood ranks 75th in total defense this year (372.3 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FCS with 428.5 total yards per game. Austin Peay ranks 34th in the FCS with 30.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 52nd with 25.5 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Lindenwood vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

Lindenwood vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Lindenwood Austin Peay 428.5 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (34th) 372.3 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (89th) 195.8 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (81st) 232.8 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249 (27th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has been a dual threat for Lindenwood so far this season. He has 847 passing yards, completing 56.7% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 123 yards (30.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 337 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 84 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Jeff Caldwell's team-high 379 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 12 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has put up a 123-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on seven targets.

Spencer Redd has a total of 121 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello leads Austin Peay with 996 yards on 94-of-132 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 69 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jevon Jackson has rushed for 289 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

CJ Evans Jr. has taken 29 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman paces his team with 215 receiving yards on 11 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has put up a 157-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 21 targets.

Tre Shackelford's 18 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

