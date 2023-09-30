The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Purdue is averaging 397.3 yards per game on offense this year (64th in the FBS), and is allowing 404 yards per game (100th) on the defensive side of the ball. Illinois ranks 70th in total yards per game (394.8), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 422.8 total yards conceded per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Illinois vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Illinois Purdue 394.8 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (76th) 422.8 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404 (91st) 142.8 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.5 (84th) 252 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.8 (49th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 879 passing yards (219.8 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 146 yards (36.5 ypg) on 34 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III is his team's leading rusher with 44 carries for 243 yards, or 60.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Williams' 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 receptions on 40 targets.

Pat Bryant has recorded 120 receiving yards (30 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Griffin Moore's six grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,027 yards (256.8 ypg) on 93-of-148 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 95 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has carried the ball 53 times for 212 yards (53 per game), scoring two times.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 176 yards (44 per game) with four touchdowns.

Deion Burks' team-leading 294 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 35 targets) with three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put together a 280-yard season so far, hauling in 22 passes on 32 targets.

TJ Sheffield has compiled 16 receptions for 170 yards, an average of 42.5 yards per game.

