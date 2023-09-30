The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in an SEC battle.

Georgia has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in total offense (496.3 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (282.3 yards allowed per game). Auburn ranks 85th in the FBS with 371 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by allowing only 298.5 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on CBS.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Georgia vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Georgia Auburn 496.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (93rd) 282.3 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (25th) 158.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (30th) 337.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (113th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,184 passing yards for Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 32 times for 184 yards (46 per game), scoring three times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' 255 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put together a 182-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Dominic Lovett has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 169 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per contest.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has recored 561 passing yards, or 140.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 26.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (35.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Damari Alston has racked up 131 yards (on 26 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 184 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has two touchdowns.

Shane Hooks has caught eight passes and compiled 106 receiving yards (26.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Rivaldo Fairweather has racked up 101 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

