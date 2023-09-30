The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 208 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 700 (4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.457 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Drew Rom (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

In seven starts this season, Rom has not yet earned a quality start.

In seven starts this season, Rom has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds L 19-2 Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

