If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Moniteau County, Missouri, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Moniteau County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Tipton High School at Windsor High School