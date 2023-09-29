Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gentry County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Gentry County, Missouri this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gentry County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Stanberry High School at Worth County R-3 High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Grant City, MO
- Conference: Grand River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
