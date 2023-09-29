Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on September 29, 2023
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.362/.444 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Lars Nootbaar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Nootbaar Stats
- Lars Nootbaar has put up 109 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .262/.369/.418 so far this year.
- Nootbaar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.
Nootbaar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 154 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .269/.355/.455 on the year.
- Steer has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 23
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 134 hits with 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .280/.353/.470 so far this season.
- Friedl takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 22
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
