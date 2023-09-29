When the Cincinnati Reds (81-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) meet at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 29, Brandon Williamson will get the ball for the Reds, while the Cardinals will send Jake Woodford to the mound. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to upset. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.09 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 39 times and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 14-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (48.3% winning percentage).

Cincinnati has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 42.9%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 27 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Juan Yepez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

