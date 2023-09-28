Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+600) make them second-best in the league.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -349
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+600), the Chiefs are second-best in the league. They are way below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+600) compared to the beginning of the season (+600).
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Chiefs have a 14.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread this season.
- One of the Chiefs' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Chiefs have won two of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Chiefs sport the sixth-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.
- The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this year (26 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.3 points allowed per game.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 803 yards (267.7 per game), completing 65.5%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and picked up 103 yards.
- On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has scored one touchdown and accumulated 155 yards (51.7 per game).
- Pacheco also has seven catches for 47 yards and zero scores.
- In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 catches for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.
- In three games, Jerick McKinnon has run for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero scores.
- On defense, L'Jarius Sneed has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 14 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games.
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+900
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
