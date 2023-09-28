Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 28.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (6-2, 4.95 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

