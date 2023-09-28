On Thursday, Andrew Knizner (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Knizner has recorded a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this year (36.4%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 32
.259 AVG .217
.298 OBP .263
.417 SLG .434
9 XBH 11
4 HR 6
16 RBI 15
27/5 K/BB 32/6
0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.76 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Burnes (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 189 2/3 innings pitched, with 196 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
