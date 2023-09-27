Tommy Edman, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .243 with 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 76 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run in 29 games this season (22.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 61
.253 AVG .233
.305 OBP .296
.371 SLG .426
14 XBH 27
6 HR 7
28 RBI 19
37/14 K/BB 45/18
15 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miley (9-4) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
