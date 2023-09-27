Wade Miley will attempt to earn his 10th victory of the season when his Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Miley (9-4, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.

Thompson heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Thompson is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.5 innings per start.

In 11 of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Zack Thompson vs. Brewers

He will match up with a Brewers offense that ranks 25th in the league with 1251 total hits (on a .239 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .385 (27th in the league) with 162 total home runs (24th in MLB play).

Thompson has pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers' Miley (9-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing three hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 22 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Wade Miley vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 696 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1333 hits, 15th in baseball, with 207 home runs (10th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 4-for-27 with a double, a home run and an RBI in 7 2/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.