Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 157 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .267/.362/.444 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 107 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 70 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.369/.421 so far this year.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Miley Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) for his 23rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Sep. 21 6.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 5.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Yankees Sep. 9 3.2 1 2 1 3 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 6.1 4 4 4 4 3 at Cubs Aug. 28 6.0 4 2 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashing .275/.365/.448 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 128 hits with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .239/.317/.422 so far this year.

Santana heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

