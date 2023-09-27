Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) facing off at American Family Field (on September 27) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Brewers.

The Brewers will look to Wade Miley (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (5-7).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 19-23 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (696 total), St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule