On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), with at least two hits 12 times (18.2%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (24 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .259 AVG .217 .298 OBP .263 .417 SLG .434 9 XBH 11 4 HR 6 16 RBI 15 27/5 K/BB 32/6 0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings