In a Tuesday WNBA Playoff schedule that includes two exciting matchups, the Dallas Wings versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • NYL Record: 32-8
  • CON Record: 27-13
  • NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
  • CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -9
  • NYL Odds to Win: -427
  • CON Odds to Win: +321
  • Total: 161.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces host the Dallas Wings

The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LVA Record: 34-6
  • DAL Record: 22-18
  • LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
  • DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

  • LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
  • DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -10.5
  • LVA Odds to Win: -604
  • DAL Odds to Win: +428
  • Total: 175.5 points

