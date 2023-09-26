The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Padres.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .278 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Palacios has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.0% of his games this year, Palacios has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once five times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .222 AVG .333 .263 OBP .375 .333 SLG .750 2 XBH 7 1 HR 4 5 RBI 7 3/2 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings