The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .263.
  • In 63.6% of his 110 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.8% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.
  • He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 56
.245 AVG .280
.352 OBP .382
.383 SLG .460
13 XBH 25
7 HR 6
19 RBI 24
42/34 K/BB 52/34
5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Houser (7-4) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
