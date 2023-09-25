Which side has the advantage at the QB position when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on September 25? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.

Bengals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

Joe Burrow vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Joe Burrow 2022 Stats Matthew Stafford 16 Games Played 9 68.3% Completion % 68% 4,475 (279.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,087 (231.9) 35 Touchdowns 10 12 Interceptions 8 257 (16.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 9 (1) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Rams Defensive Stats

Last year, the Rams' defense was 21st in the NFL with 22.6 points allowed per game and 19th with 341.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles allowed 3,842 passing yards last season, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranked 14th in the NFL with 23.

Against the run, the Rams ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,956) and 10th in rushing TDs allowed (12).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was first (44.4%).

Bengals Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bengals were getting it done on defense, with 20.1 points allowed per game (fifth in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Cincinnati ranked 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,665) and third in passing TDs allowed (17).

Against the run, the Bengals were top-10 last year, ranking fifth in the NFL with 1,706 total rushing yards allowed (106.6 allowed per game). They also ranked 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

On defense, Cincinnati ranked 20th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (39.6%) and ninth in red-zone percentage allowed (52%).

