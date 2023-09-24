CF America versus Deportivo Toluca FC is a game to watch on a Sunday Liga MX schedule that has plenty of competitive contests.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs CF America

CF America (5-2-1) makes the trip to play Deportivo Toluca FC (3-3-2) at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF America (+135)

CF America (+135) Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+185)

Deportivo Toluca FC (+185) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-2-4) is on the road to play Cruz Azul (1-2-5) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Cruz Azul (-140)

Cruz Azul (-140) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+360)

Queretaro FC (+360) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-4-4) journeys to take on Club Santos Laguna (3-2-3) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-180)

Club Santos Laguna (-180) Underdog: Necaxa (+450)

Necaxa (+450) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.