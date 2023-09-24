Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Trying to find Pacheco's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Pacheco has run for 93 yards on 20 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has five catches (six targets) for 31 yards.

Keep an eye on Pacheco's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 20 93 0 4.7 6 5 31 0

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.