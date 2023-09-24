Sunday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (76-79) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on September 24.

The Padres will call on Michael Wacha (12-4) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-3).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (690 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule