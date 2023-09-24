Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (76-79) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on September 24.
The Padres will call on Michael Wacha (12-4) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-3).
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.
- The Cardinals have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (690 total, 4.5 per game).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Brandon Williamson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.