Oddsmakers give the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3). Southeast Missouri State is favored by 3.5 points. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 16th-worst in the FCS (460.3 yards allowed per game), Southeast Missouri State has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 61st in the FCS offensively totaling 350.7 yards per game. Eastern Kentucky has sputtering defensively, ranking 0-worst with 544 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, posting 374 total yards per contest (50th-ranked).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs Eastern Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southeast Missouri State -3.5 -115 -115 59.5 -115 -115 -190 +150

Southeast Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Southeast Missouri State has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Southeast Missouri State has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Redhawks have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 731 yards (243.7 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

Geno Hess has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 210 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 74 yards (24.7 per game).

This season, Darrell Smith has carried the ball 18 times for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Damoriea Vick's team-high 227 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 34 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has caught 20 passes for 195 yards (65 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jack Clinkenbeard has compiled nine grabs for 99 yards, an average of 33 yards per game.

Steven Lewis leads the team with one sack, and also has .

Christian Fuhrman, Southeast Missouri State's tackle leader, has seven tackles this year.

Eric Ivory Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with seven tackles.

