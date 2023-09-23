The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky has the 84th-ranked scoring offense this season (18 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst with 40.3 points allowed per game. Southeast Missouri State is putting up 23.3 points per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 26 points per contest (51st-ranked) on defense.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Eastern Kentucky 350.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (49th) 460.3 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 544 (128th) 102 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120 (82nd) 248.7 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (125th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has compiled 731 yards (243.7 ypg) while completing 66.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.

Geno Hess is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 210 yards, or 70 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Hess has also chipped in with 10 catches for 74 yards.

Darrell Smith has racked up 61 yards on 18 carries.

Damoriea Vick has totaled 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 227 (75.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has put up a 195-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 25 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 99 yards (33 ypg).

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has recorded 762 yards (254 ypg) on 59-of-99 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Joshua Carter has 134 rushing yards on 27 carries. He's also tacked on three catches for 57 yards (19 per game).

Braedon Sloan has rushed for 93 yards (31 per game) on 23 carries, while also checking in with 79 yards in the passing game (on seven catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Jaden Smith's 238 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has totaled 22 receptions and one touchdown.

Bryant Johnson has put together an 87-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on seven targets.

